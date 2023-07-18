Former Leeds United coach finds new job with potential promotion rivals

Farke brought in his own team as he looks to lead a promotion charge at Elland Road this season. Abad was intending to return to Leeds despite the change of manager, but he was informed he was no longer part of the club’s plans on the day Farke took charge.

Abad wrote on Twitter after his departure: “Thanks to so many people who have passed in this time, naming them would be endless. Everyone who has made Leeds United has made me very happy. Being part of this club has been one of the most beautiful things in my life, and it will always remain in my heart. MOT Come on Leeds!”

Thankfully for the keeper coach, a friend he made at Leeds in Carlos Corberan has offered him a swift route back into football, and at one of Leeds’ likely promotion rivals in West Brom, where Corberan is now head coach.

By the look of recent West Brom images, Abad has already been working with the Baggies this pre-season, and he has now replaced former goalkeeping coach Gary Walsh in the role.

Corberan told West Brom’s club website of the change: “First of all, I would like to thank Gary for all his hard work at the football club, and all the work we have done together. We have built a strong relationship that I will always appreciate.”

The former Leeds assistant added:“I would like to welcome Marcos to the club. I have worked with Marcos before for three years at Leeds and I know he shares my passion and enthusiasm for coaching and I know that will help us with our goalkeepers, as well as some other responsibilities that he will take on with my staff.

“This is an opportunity for Marcos and I to work together again, which I’m pleased about, as I know Marcos has the knowledge, experience and dedication to help us, specifically with our goalkeepers.”