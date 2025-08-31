Harry Gray has made a fresh impact with Leeds United youngsters shining.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United’s youngsters have made it two wins from three with the help of a fresh Harry Gray impact,

Ahead of Daniel Farke’s first team hosting Newcastle United, Scott Gardner’s under-21s took in their third game of the new Premier League 2 season on Friday night against Burnley at Turf Moor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fresh from being appointed into a new player coaching role, Jonny Howson started for the Whites whose line-up also featured 16-year-old rising star Gray plus Rhys Chadwick and keeper Rory Mahady - both involved in first team pre-season training.

Scotland youth international attacking midfielder Josh McDonald also bagged his first start of the season following his return from injury after two outings from the bench.

Gardner’s side went ahead with 28 minutes on the clock through Louie Dudley who headed home a delivery from Gray on the left flank.

Murray Campbell then headed Burnley level on the stroke of half-time but Gray bagged what proved the game’s winning goal in the 64th minute as he applied a clever backheeled finish to a Connor Douglas cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having started the new league season with a 3-0 win at Aston Villa, United’s under-21s now have six points from a possible nine, Friday’s win at Burnley providing the perfect response to last weekend’s 3-2 defeat at home to Ipswich Town.

Gray - who bagged a brace against Villa - has scored in all three games and already has four goals and one assist after three games of the new campaign.