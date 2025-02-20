The former Leeds United striker won’t have to face Daniel Farke’s side this season.

Derby County have confirmed the signing of former Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe on a short-term contract.

The 32-year-old has been without a club since his release from Rangers in June last year, with time called on a four-year spell at the Scottish Premiership giants. He has signed a contract to keep him at Pride Park until the end of this season, subject to international clearance, with John Eustace’s side fighting relegation following a run of 10 games without a win.

Roofe played against Derby seven times during his three-year spell at Leeds between 2016 and 2019, scoring four goals including the play-off semi-final first-leg opener back in 2019 - he was not involved in the 4-2 second-leg reverse. All in all, the Jamaican international scored 33 goals in 123 appearances for the Whites.

A Derby statement read: “Derby County have completed the signing of experienced striker Kemar Roofe. The 32-year-old arrives at Pride Park Stadium on a deal until the end of the 2024/25 season.

“Roofe, a free agent following the conclusion of his four-year spell at Scottish Premiership side Rangers last year, adds further depth to John Eustace’s attacking options for the remainder of the campaign. He has scored over 100 goals throughout his club career, including 29 in the Sky Bet Championship and 38 whilst playing for Rangers in league and cup competitions.”

Roofe left Leeds for Belgian outfit Anderlecht following that play-off semi-final defeat to Derby, having failed to help his side win a long-awaited promotion during Marcelo Bielsa’s first year in charge. The Whites received a reported £7million for the striker, who spent just one season in Belgium before joining Rangers the following summer.

“It's a move that I wasn't expecting at all from start to finish, but I won't get into the meat of it because it's all complicated, but the final part is the most important and I'm here now and I'm excited to get going,” Roofe told RamsTV. “It has been all about mental strength, just to getting through what I needed to get through and also having the drive and the focus to stay fit and keep working on myself and keep running every day, keep doing my gym work every day until the opportunity came along and finally it has.

“This is a massive club. Even just coming to the training ground, the facilities speak for themselves. The new gaffer was also a major influence on my decision to come here. I have also worked with Keith Downing as my youth team manager, so I know him. I've come and trained with the squad, the players, the staff, and everybody has made me feel welcome as if I've been here for months already. I'm looking forward to it. I'm always ready. I'll do my best whenever I'm called upon.”

Roofe will not come up against former club Leeds this season, with Derby already twice falling to defeat against Daniel Farke’s side. The Rams lost 2-0 at Elland Road in December before a 1-0 loss at Pride Park later that month kicked off their current 10-game winless run.