Derby County struggled to lay a glove on the hosts as Leeds went back to the top of the Championship after Burnley were held to a 1-1 draw by Middlesbrough on Friday night.
Goals from Joe Rodon and Max Wober, both of whom were yet to score for the club, ensured Leeds left Elland Road on Saturday afternoon with all three points.
1. Illan Meslier: 7/10
Did the few things he had to do without any fuss. Had one save of note. A couple of nice long passes. Photo: George Wood
2. Jayden Bogle: 6/10
Plenty of involvement just not always the required accuracy or decision. Ignored a couple of really good runs by James in favour of going backwards. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire
3. Joe Rodon: 9/10
Made himself a threat at set-pieces and finally got a goal. Passed the ball forward really well. Got Leeds on the front foot. Defended well. | Getty Images
4. Pascal Struijk: 8/10
Didn't shine quite as brightly as his partner but there were a couple of eye-catching passes. A couple of not-so-dangerous errors in possession. Rarely troubled defensively. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire
5. Junior Firpo: 6/10
Performance was fine up until the injury withdrawal on 21 minutes. Got beat once too easily by Kane Wilson but won a couple of duels and got involved further forward when he could. | Getty Images
6. Ao Tanaka: 7/10
Some classy moments, a couple of important ball wins. There were a couple of uncharacteristic loose touches but it was a solid display. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire