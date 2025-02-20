Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United head to Bramall Lane on Monday night and the officiating team has now been confirmed.

The officiating team for Leeds United’s upcoming trip to Sheffield United has been confirmed, with David Webb to take charge of the mammoth Championship clash.

Leeds will make the short journey south as Championship frontrunners, having leapfrogged their Monday night hosts earlier this week with a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Sunderland. Daniel Farke’s side looked set for a first home defeat since September before substitute Pascal Struijk’s double, the latter coming with just seconds of added-time remaining.

The resulting chaos saw Farke booked and he will now serve a one-game touchline ban during Monday’s Yorkshire derby, with assistant Eddie Riemer taking charge of the dugout. His opposite number, Chris Wilder, has overseen four straight wins in the league and derby-day victory for Sheffield United would send them top.

The stage is set for another mammoth Championship clash and as preparations continue in both parts of Yorkshire, the EFL have confirmed Webb’s appointment as the man in charge come Monday. It will be the experienced referee’s third game involving Leeds this season and travelling fans will hope for a repeat of comfortable 3-0 wins over Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday.

Webb did little to endear himself among Leeds supporters on either occasion, however, with a failure to stamp out early time-wasting efforts from Plymouth in November a particular frustration. Dominant performances from Farke’s side were enough to avoid any serious controversy but YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth handed the official a 4/10 rating after last month’s win over Wednesday, labelling him ‘bafflingly inconsistent.’

With 20 Championship games under his belt this season, Webb is one of the most common second-tier appointments and his perceived leniency might be an advantage for the overall spectacle on Monday. An average 20.85 fouls per game is third-lowest among officials with 10 or more matches this campaign, while a tally of 2.75 yellow cards per 90 minutes is further evidence he is keen to let things slide.

With the expectation being Leeds and Sheffield United will both go for it on Monday, Webb’s leniency might prove beneficial as opposed to frustrating against lower-league opposition. Only two points separate the Championship’s automatic promotion favourites and so victory for either would cement their top-two credentials.

A point would be enough for Leeds to stay top while maintaining that gap on Sheffield United, albeit the important cushion in that between them and third-placed Burnley. The Clarets are currently seven points short but with a home game against Sheffield Wednesday to come on Friday, that could be cut to four.

Leeds will remain solely focused on their own games, however, and Farke suggested after Monday’s win over Sunderland that 20 points over the final 13 games could do the trick. With 18 points up for grabs at Elland Road alone, confidence is growing but no one within the club believes it is job done just yet - although victory on Monday would be another massive step towards the Premier League.