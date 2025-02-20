Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is 'confident' Gustavo Hamer, Kieffer Moore and Tom Cannon will all be available against Leeds United on Monday night.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blades' injured attacking trio all missed the recent victory over Luton Town but will be given 'as long as possible' to prove their fitness ahead of Monday evening's top-of-the-table fixture, according to Wilder.

Speaking ahead of the match, Wilder told the Sheffield Star: "They’re ticking along nicely, so we'll give them as long as possible."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We'll wait and see. This is an early press conference so we've still got today, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and even the lead-up to Monday to give them every opportunity to make the event. We're working around the clock to make sure they're available, we're confident they will be. Everybody else is okay.”

Hamer sat out the 1-0 win over Luton with a fatigued hamstring, while Wales international Moore recently underwent surgery on a hernia. January signing Cannon, meanwhile, is on the way back after injuring his ankle.

Their availability would represent a significant triple boost to the Blades' chances against the league leaders from Elland Road. Hamer has seven goals and five assists for the South Yorkshire club this season, while Moore has pitched in with five goals of his own. Cannon was signed on the back of an impressive start to the campaign whilst on loan at Stoke City, where he scored nine times in the league for the struggling Potters. He is still in search of his first Sheffield United goal.

Leeds are expected to be without Max Wober (knee) and Patrick Bamford (hamstring) for the game but otherwise boast a clean bill of health.