Getty Images

Leeds United are in a Premier League promotion battle with Sheffield United as the season approaches the half-way point

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has pointed to how the Whites’ summer transfer business unfolded as he responded to comments from Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder that the his side were 'miles ahead' of the Blades.

The Bramall Lane outfit are one point above Leeds ahead of the midweek Championship action. The Blades dropped points over the weekend following a 2-2 draw with West Brom as the Whites closed the gap with a 2-0 victory over Derby County. Following his side's draw, Wilder said: “I've just been asked a question about being in contention with Leeds United - Leeds are miles ahead of us. We've got our own fight, to improve individually and as a team."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Farke was quick to point out that both Burnley and Sheffield United were Premier League clubs last season while Leeds were forced into selling some of their best players over the summer. Release clauses were triggered for Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter as they joined West Ham United and Brighton and Hove Albion. Archie Gray was sold to Tottenham Hotspur for £40m due to concerns about meeting Profit and Sustainability rules. The Whites did not re-invest all of the money generated from player sales with Farke claiming there were two players Leeds signed who no other Premier League or Championship club were willing to take a chance on.

Asked about Wilder’s comments, Farke said in his press conference ahead of Tuesday’s meeting with Middlesbrough: “We take it as a compliment. We are delivering really good performances. We are miles off being labelled a Premier League side, there is no doubt about this. Two years ago we were hopeless on Premier League level. Then in the summer we lost our best players. Everyone was fearing the worst. It was more or less the same in this past summer. I wouldn’t say we’re miles ahead of Burnley or Sheffield United, who were in the Premier League last season. I love my players and I back them.

“Ao Tanaka we got him from the second tier in Germany. At least no other Premier League club, Bundesliga club or Championship club saw what we saw in him. Largie Ramazani was relegated last season in Spain and it seems like everyone in England has forgotten about him.”

Up next for Leeds is a clash with Middlesbrough, who beat Farke’s side 3-0 in the Carabao Cup earlier this season. Farke added: “For me, they are one of the best teams. They have many, many options. They have top winger options. They are one of the best sides in this league that you can face. The most we gain possession, the more we can control the game. Yes we are all competitors. I wouldn’t compare it (Carabao Cup) loss, it was different line-ups. We discovered just before the game Georginio Rutter was leaving us. He was in the squad. It was difficult to focus.”