Leeds United vs Middlesbrough: Daniel Farke press conference, injury updates

Leeds United are back in Championship action as they look to keep their momentum going

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United face Middlesbrough on Tuesday night as they look to build on their win over Derby County. Defensive pair Joe Rodon and Max Wober got their goals against the Rams as they ran out 2-0 winners at Elland Road.

The Whites are currently sat in 2nd place in the Championship table as they eye promotion. They are only a point behind Sheffield United at the top.