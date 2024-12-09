Leeds United vs Middlesbrough: Daniel Farke press conference, injury updates on Firpo and Byram
Leeds United face Middlesbrough on Tuesday night as they look to build on their win over Derby County. Defensive pair Joe Rodon and Max Wober got their goals against the Rams as they ran out 2-0 winners at Elland Road.
The Whites are currently sat in 2nd place in the Championship table as they eye promotion. They are only a point behind Sheffield United at the top.
Daniel Farke is facing the media on Monday afternoon ahead of the visit of Michael Carrick’s Boro. Injury updates regarding Junior Firpo, Ilia Gruev and Sam Byram may well be on the agenda...
Leeds United vs Middlesbrough: Daniel Farke press conference, injury updates
Sam Byram latest
“Sam Byram is back in training, he is back in team training. He will be available for this game.”
Junior Firpo latest
“He is out for four to six weeks, he will be out for the festive period.”
Jayden Bogle latest
“It will be a late call with Jayden Bogle.
“Apart from that, no new news.
“No structural damage, no major thing (with Bogle). We will make a late decision with him.”
Replacement for Firpo in January?
“It affects us in December. If it goes well, Junior should be back in January then we don’t need to think about other options for him.
“It is what it is. We can’t react right now.”
Max Wober praise
“We all knew he can play this position (left-back).
“We have worked a lot with our offensive game with him. He has a great mentality and always puts a shift in.”
Joel Piroe hailed
“He’s always a striker who naturally likes to drop deeper to get the ball.
“He’s special in his approach and we can’t change that.
“We’re working on his game with his mobility. We’ll never make a lightning quick player in him.
“We have different types of strikers. Joel has his advantages and some areas where he needs to improve. We won’t change him at all.”
Middlesbrough verdict
“For me, they are one of the best teams.
“They have many, many options. They have top winger options.
“They are one of the best sides in this league that you can face.
“The most we gain possession, the more we can control the game.”
Carabao Cup loss makes no difference
“Yes we are all competitors. I wouldn’t compare it (Carabao Cup) loss, it was different line-ups. We discovered just before the game Georginio Rutter was leaving us. He was in the squad. It was difficult to focus.”
Wants to be strong defensively
“They have a really good side and we need to be rock solid against them.”
Ilia Gruev latest
“Yes. He is back on the grass with trainers on. He is doing some running stuff but it will be a while before he is back. He is far away from being involved in team training.
“He won’t be back for the next couple of weeks.”
On Chris Wilder's comments
“We take it as a compliment. We are delivering really good performances.
“We are miles off being labelled a Premier League side, there is no doubt about this.
“Two years ago we were hopeless on Premier League level. Then in the summer we lost our best players. Everyone was fearing the worst. It was more or less the same in this past summer. I wouldn’t say we’re miles ahead of Burnley or Sheffield United, who were in the Premier League last season.
“I love my players and I back them.”
No room for complacency
“There is no room for complacency. We are not good enough to cruise through easily.”
Supporters hailed
“We need the backing our supporters, we need to create this unity.
“We are all together.
“It (the fans) are the biggest asset.”
Middlesbrough's approach
“In general their approach is always to attack games, to score many goals, that is what they have showed over recent weeks.
“Away at Burnley, they had to defend a lot and they went for the counter attacks.
“Many teams come to Elland Road to park the bus.”
Middlesbrough threat
“We have to be aware of the counter-attacks, they have lightning quick players.”
Middlesbrough will be confident
“They are respectful. They have an experienced manager in Michael and some experienced players.
“They have the confidence, they are a good side. If they are at their best, they have a chance, they will have that mindset.”
Momentum can change
“We always play to win, but we never expect an easy win. Momentum in this league can change a lot.
“Each and every game is different.”
Any external speakers?
“I like other influences. We have talked about this topic. We did it at Norwich, speakers from other sports or even out of businesses.
“The players have to listen to my voice each and every day.
“We haven’t done that regularly here at Leeds.
“At Norwich we had a golf player.
“I think we will do it more often here at Leeds.”