Leeds United have made a solid return to the Premier League after a two-year absence and hopes are high the Whites can remain in the top flight of the English game for at least another season.

Of course, we all know that promoted clubs have poor recent records when it comes to fighting successful relegation battles - but with four points from home games with Everton and Newcastle United and an away day at an Arsenal side tipped to fight for the title, there is a feeling Daniel Farke’s men can remain in the Premier League beyond a solitary season.