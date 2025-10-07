The latest injury news from Leeds United as the Whites prepare for a visit to Premier League rivals Burnley.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke will hope several of his players return from the second international break of the season ready to head straight back into Premier League action with the visit to Burnley.

The likes of Ethan Ampadu, Ao Tanaka and Jaka Bijol are all preparing to represent their countries over the next ten days before returning to Leeds ahead of the trip to Turf Moor on Saturday week. With a number of his players already on the sidelines with injuries, Farke will hope there are no further new entries into the treatment room as his side look to return to winning ways against the Clarets.

As it stands, summer signing Lucas Perri and forward trio Dan James, Wilfried Gnonto and Harry Gray have all been ruled out of the action in recent weeks after suffering injuries - and Whites boss Farke has given updates on their recoveries and possible return dates over the last seven days.

What has Daniel Farke said about Leeds United’s injured players?

ANKLE INJURY: Daniel James (Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Daniel James - ankle injury

The Wales winger has not featured for the Whites since coming on as a substitute in the final 12 minutes of the late defeat at Fulham last month. Since then, James was not in the matchday squad for the win at Wolverhampton Wanderers and the home loss against Tottenham and remained as an unused substitute as the Whites were held to a 2-2 draw by Bournemouth. The former Manchester United man has not linked up with the Wales squad during the second international break of the season and Farke has revealed he does not expect the winger to be back in action until after the November international break.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s defeat against Spurs, he said: “James is out for a few weeks. He rolled his ankle in training and is likely to be out for 4 to 6 weeks. We expect him back after the November international break. If he is available before, it would be a bonus.”

Lucas Perri - hamstring injury

There was much excitement when the Whites completed a deal to sign the Brazilian goalkeeper from Ligue 1 club Lyon during the summer transfer window. Perri started the first three games of the season as Farke’s men collected four points from home games against Everton and Newcastle United and the away day at title contenders Arsenal. However, a hamstring injury has left the stopper on the sidelines over the last month - although Farke delivered a positive assessment of his recovery last week.

He said: “Lucas Perri is back in team training since yesterday. Good news, but it's too early to involve him. We expect him after that [the international break].”

Wilfried Gnonto - calf injury

The 17-times capped Italy international has been restricted to just four Premier League appearances so far this season and the last of those came as an injury-time substitute in the late defeat at Fulham. A calf injury has ruled Gnonto out of the Whites last three games - but Farke is hopeful the forward will return to contention after the international break.

Speaking last week, he said: “Willy will also miss this game (against Spurs). His calf problems are not sorted. He is not back in team training, and there is no chance to involve him. He will also sadly just be back after this upcoming international break, so not available for Tottenham.”

Harry Gray - hip injury

Big things are expected of the 16-year-old striker over the coming years as he has continued to show his class and quality in the Whites youth setup. Although the England youth international is yet to make his competitive senior debut, there is an expectation he could make that big leap on a regular basis in the near future. Gray was an unused substitute in last month’s win at Wolves - but a hip issues has kept him on the sidelines.

Farke said: “A few question marks behind Harry because he reported right now in training after he played the game on Monday, some problems with his hip flexor.”