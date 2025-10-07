32 spectacular Leeds United tattoos as Whites fans show off their tributes to their beloved club

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 7th Oct 2025, 12:45 BST

Leeds United fans have revealed some amazing inked tributes.

Leeds United fans are known for the unwavering loyalty and passion they show their beloved club.

The Elland Road faithful have been through it all with the highest of highs provided by memorable Champions League nights and Championship title wins to the lowest of lows with heartbreaking relegations and the sales of key players at such cruel times.

Yet through it all, Whites supporters have done everything they can to get behind their club and have gone above and beyond to show just how much Leeds United means to them.

Some have decided to get a permanent sign of their support by having Leeds United tattoos inked on their skin - and we have asked supporters to send us their tributes to their club.

Here are just some of the remarkable efforts they have produced...

Your next Leeds United read: Jonny Howson eyes upcoming fixture as big chance for Leeds United youngsters with first team declaration

Submitted by Neil Manhattan Stephenson

1. Submitted by Neil Manhattan Stephenson

Submitted by Neil Manhattan Stephenson | Submitted by Neil Manhattan Stephenson

Photo Sales
Submitted by Darren Lee

2. Submitted by Darren Lee

Submitted by Darren Lee | Submitted by Darren Lee

Photo Sales
Submitted by Paul O'Hara

3. Submitted by Paul O'Hara

Submitted by Paul O'Hara | Submitted by Paul O'Hara

Photo Sales
Submitted by Scott Brown

4. Submitted by Scott Brown

Submitted by Scott Brown | Submitted by Scott Brown

Photo Sales
Submitted by Duncan O'Rourke

5. Submitted by Scott Brown

Submitted by Duncan O'Rourke | Submitted by Scott Brown

Photo Sales
Submitted by Mark Wills

6. Submitted by Mark Wills

Submitted by Mark Wills | Submitted by Mark Wills

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice