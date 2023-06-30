Daniel Farke has already told Leeds United fans what to expect amid next manager news

Leeds United are set to appoint Daniel Farke as the club's chosen manager to launch a Championship promotion campaign amid reports a verbal agreement has been reached with the German.

The 46-year-old is no doubt a familiar face for Whites fans thanks to his time at Norwich City, who he managed in both the Championship and Premier League across a rollercoaster four-year tenure. Farke gained promotion twice during his time at Carrow Road and, despite struggling when in the Premier League, comes with an impressive Championship track record.

The German's ability to knit together a side to get the best of the second tier will excite Leeds United supporters hoping for a quick return to Premier League football after Sam Allardyce failed to prevent relegation last term.

Farke's tactics and demeanour won't feel too foreign to Leeds United fans given his time in the country and these are some of the former striker's most telling quotes.

Daniel Farke inspired by Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel in football philosophy

Farke had been in charge at Norwich City for five months when he gave a tell-all interview to The Guardian in October 2017.

The boss detailed his footballing philosophy and the style of play he had begun to usher in Norfolk. He said: “I always want my players to be the protagonists on the pitch. I like us to be in possession.

Daniel Farke is inspired by Premier League managers (Image: Getty Images)

"There are some other philosophies that are good, such as working against the ball and creating counteractions. Jürgen Klopp, for example, did that in his first years at Dortmund and RB Leipzig do it now.

"In that way you work a lot on pressing and when you win the ball it goes immediately in the other direction. That can be successful and really attractive. But I like more to be in possession, more like Guardiola or Tuchel or like Bayern Munich."

Farke went on to speak about the 'really compact’ and ‘solid’ defending in the Championship and the need to control the game, as well as being prepared for the counter-attack.

He added: “It’s important to have a plan B, C, D and E. We always have clear principles but you have to have different plans of how to bring these principles onto the pitch.

"That’s one reason why our base formation is fluid: sometimes we play 4-1-4-1, sometimes 3-5-2, sometimes 4-2-3-1. I want the players to be really flexible. That means a lot of work for players. It’s up to me to keep it simple.”

Farke’s positivity in face of adversity good sign for Leeds United

Farke was highly valued at Norwich as he implemented his football ideology and always had a unique demeanour in interviews too. The manager's calmness and positivity were clear to see in June 2020. At this time, Farke was managing Norwich in the Premier League and the side looked guaranteed for relegation with five wins needed from their final nine.

Nonetheless, he told SkySports : "Maybe it is not realistic to stay up but we work in football not just to achieve realistic things. Otherwise, we would work in a tax office or something.

"You have to believe in the unrealistic to do something extraordinary - to create a miracle. That is why we work in this fantastic business and that is what we want to do at Norwich.

"We have already created history and achieved a special success just by winning promotion in the circumstances we were in. It would be a huge step to stay in this league. Amazing. It is not realistic but it is possible. As long as it is possible we will do everything to achieve it."

Incoming Leeds United boss ready to grind out Championship results

Ultimately, that Premier League season did end in relegation and Farke was left plotting a route back up to the top flight for Norwich City. The German succeeded in doing that during the 2020/21 season and won the Championship to fire the team straight back up to the Premier League.

That ability will reassure Leeds United fans who can trust that Farke knows how to motivate a squad post-relegation. After a poor start to the campaign that season with four points from the opening four matches, Norwich won their next three on the bounce.

Daniel Farke got Norwich City promoted from the Championship twice (Image: Getty Images)

In a post-match interview following a scrappy 2-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers, Farke proved that he knew the importance of grinding out Championship results.

He said: “We didn’t lose the nerve. That is what winners do. I wasn’t in love with our game, I was in love with the result. Winning has to become a mentality, a habit, if you want to achieve big things.

“We started fantastically. We were all over them. A brilliant goal. Fantastic pass from Emi Buendia, top class finish of Teemu Pukki. We just missed to score the second and third and bury this game.

“Maybe in our heads we had this feeling this was the game we were waiting for when it is a bit easier to score. We were not concentrated enough in our passing. Then an unnecessary equaliser and you are asking yourself, ‘How is this possible?’ when we were so dominant.