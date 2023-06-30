The importance of this transfer window has not been underestimated by Leeds United. Following their relegation, the Whites have made it their mission to return to the Premier League as soon as possible, but there is plenty to do this summer before attacking their first season back in the Championship.

The main priority is bringing in a new manager following the departure of Sam Allardyce, then Leeds can focus on they can bring in and more importantly, who they’re able to retain past the summer. Here are some of the latest updates of their transfer window.

Leeds reach ‘verbal agreement’ with Daniel Farke

Leeds are close to bringing in their next permanent manager after talks with Daniel Farke have reached new stages. According to Sky Sports Germany reporter Marlon Irlbacher, the two parties have reached a ‘verbal agreement about working together for the coming season.’

A further update from Football Insider also reports that Leeds ‘are confident’ of bringing Farke to Elland Road as early as next week. Talks are said to be in the ‘advanced stage’ with the 46-year-old, who was last in England during his tenure with Norwich City. Farke spent four years with the Canaries and helped them gain promotion into the Premier League in 2019.

Exit links for two Leeds stars

One of the main concerns for Leeds since their relegation will be over how many players could be leaving the club this summer. Naturally, plenty of exit links have surfaced as top players hope to return to top flight football. A couple of the latest involve Robin Koch, who has just 12 months left on his current contract, and the highly sought-after Tyler Adams.