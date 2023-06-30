Leeds are awaiting confirmation from the EFL that their acquisition by the American consortium has been approved ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Outgoing chairman and majority shareholder Radrizzani has agreed to relinquish his 56 per cent stake in the Elland Road club, ceding control to vice president Paraag Marathe and his group of investors.

An agreement was reached in principle on Friday, June 9 between Radrizzani’s Aser Ventures and 49ers Enterprises, however it was understood at the time that the transfer of ownership process would take a few more weeks.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - MARCH 11: Former Leeds United player Lucas Radebe applauds the fans prior to the Premier League match between Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Elland Road on March 11, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

United supporters have waited patiently for positive news on the takeover front, holding out hope that the EFL will ratify the deal before the beginning of pre-season on Monday, July 3.

This is in order to allow the 49ers to appoint their preferred coaching candidate to the manager’s role at Elland Road after a second round of interviews took place in London last week.

In the meantime, South African footballing legend Radebe has issued a farewell message to Radrizzani via his official Twitter account.

The 54-year-old said: “Disappointed with @LUFC relegated to championship hope will bounce back next season. Sad to lose @andrearadri but need great investment in this massive football Club. #MOT Come on Leeds!!”

Radebe played over 200 times for United between 1994 and 2005, captaining the side during his latter years with the club. He has been a welcomed and much-heralded guest at Elland Road during Radrizzani’s time as chairman, last appearing on the pitch to greet fans ahead of the home game with Brighton and Hove Albion in March this year.