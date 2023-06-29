Clubs in England’s second tier had previously been limited to three substitutions during matches, selected from a maximum of seven named on the bench. That has now changed, per a new ruling introduced by the EFL on Thursday, June 29 after consultation with clubs.

A statement from the league read: “Following a discussion by EFL Clubs regarding the number of substitutes named in matchday squads, Championship Clubs have opted to use five substitutes from nine named (an increase from seven named) from the 2023-24 season.

“Clubs in League One and League Two will continue to use five substitutes from seven named on the bench.

Leeds United's English head coach Sam Allardyce (R) shakes hands with Leeds United's Dutch striker Crysencio Summerville (L) as he prepares to come on as a substitute (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

“In accordance with the League’s Articles of Association each Division is able to propose and adopt amendments or alterations to a variety of fixture related matters, including the number of substitutes.”

The Premier League green lit the use of five substitutions per match during 2022/23, following the lead of several major European leagues, after an impact assessment was made regarding player burnout. It followed research that suggested the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could detrimentally affect players with high workloads, whilst also factoring in the repercussions of a mid-season FIFA World Cup in Qatar.