Leeds United are still searching for a manager as we head into another summer weekend.

The Whites are in the midst of a thorough search for a new boss, but we should get a decision next week after the latest interviews have taken place. Fans will be eager to learn their manager, and eager for him to get to work given the Whites are currently losing ground in terms of preparations for the new season, be it pre-season planning or getting to work on transfers.

Harrison claim

Leeds star Jack Harrison continues to be linked with a move away from Elland Road, with talk of interest from Everton, in particular.

Harrison could command a big fee this summer after putting in a number of impactful performances last season, and journalist Ben Jacobs believes a move could come about despite there not being a huge amount of interest, telling Leeds United Ultras: “There may not be as many queuing up for Harrison as you might think. I would keep an eye on Everton and West Ham United.”

Harrison is still under a long-term contract at Leeds, but he could be a valuable sale for the club following relegation.

Gnonto latest

Leeds could yet be set to keep hold of Italy international Wilfried Gnonto this summer.

The Yorkshire Evening Post understands there is no relegation clause in Gnonto’s contract, meaning the Whites will not allow the forward to leave unless his value his met this summer. The downside is that Gnonto may well attract an offer worth his value, given his performances last season and his presence in the Italy national team.