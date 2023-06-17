But the manager hunt continues and Leeds have got to get this one right. Hindsight is a wonderful thing but maybe making a change with Jesse Marsch sooner during the World Cup break last season would have been better.

But Leeds need to be proactive in getting someone in who is ready to roll and not be reactive, reactive in the sense that they were with Javi Gracia coming in and reactive in the sense that Sam Allardyce was evidently initially not deemed good enough when Javi came in but suddenly Javi was suddenly rubbish and Sam was good enough.

That's pathetic, a ridiculous way to go about it and it doesn't do anything for what fans regard as the stature of their football club. Leeds United, as an entity and a club, should be a manager's choice if Leeds come ringing. Obviously the details like the contract length, the wages, the transfer kitty, the recruitment, the ability to pick your players and all of that, all of the finer details such as those are very important.

HARD ACT TO FOLLOW: Leeds United definitely got it right with Marcelo Bielsa, above, and David Prutton says the Whites must be proactive and not reactive in the appointment of the new man tasked with taking the Whites back up. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

But the first port of call should be that Leeds want you to be their manager and the answer being yes please. It's akin to what Big Sam said who said the same sort of thing. He knew how perilous it was taking on the role with the Whites battling relegation and the judgement that people might make him on as a manager. But fundamentally his take on the matter was that Leeds United is still one of the big, big football institutions in English football so it should be a huge honour for a manager to get that role. But it's also got to be right with whoever they can get in.

It's terrible to talk about it in those terms - 'whoever they can get' because it should be a lot of people's first choice. It should be an honour, a case of 'definitely, get me there with bells on, I'll take the reins and see where we can get Leeds.'

But Leeds had something great that Marcelo Bielsa created and when that has then been passed from pillar to post with different managers, I can absolutely see why fans would be getting annoyed with it all.

You also have to look at the other clubs that have come down. Southampton were the first to come down and Nathan Jones was seen as the wrong appointment. But I still believe that he is a very good manager and it feels like there is a security about Southampton and also possibly Leicester even though they have gone from being Premier League champions and FA Cup winners to a team in the Championship.

But it doesn't feel like there is the same inward battle there with those two clubs in trying to get back out of the league. There's never a dull moment at Leeds but that doesn't mean to say that helps them progressing forward or reacting to reacting to what they have had to react to which is relegation.

Leeds are second favourites to win next season's Championship behind Leicester despite still having plenty to do, top of the list being appointing a new manager. But I know what it's like on the inside at Leeds and when the odds are against them, that fan base and the playing staff can react to that if it's them against the world and Leeds coming out swinging.

I had a quick look at Twitter upon Leeds relegation and there were so many Forest fans pointing the finger at Leeds and reveling in their misery. But if that's not fuel to the fire of getting a good start and sticking two fingers up to the rest of the division and those in the Premier League who believe themselves now to be bigger football clubs than Leeds then I don't know what is. That's exactly what they have got to do.

