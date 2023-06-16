Brighton and Aston Villa eye Leeds United star as Newcastle United hold Whites talks

The former Valencia frontman showed his undoubted ability during a difficult season for his side as he scored 15 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions. Rodrigo’s form has kept him in the Spain squad and the 32-year-old was involved as La Roja progressed into the UEFA Nations League Final with a 2-1 win against Italy on Thursday night.

It seems inevitable the forward will depart Elland Road this summer and he could be available for a cut price of £3m, a significant drop on the club record £27m Leeds handed over to Valencia to seal his signature as they prepared for a return to the Premier League in the summer of 2020.

SussexWorld have revealed Brighton and Hove Albion have joined his list of admirers and the Seagulls are said to be keen to add Rodrigo to their squad ahead of their first venture into the Europa League during the upcoming season. However, the report also states Aston Villa and Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on the Whites star as he enters the final 12 months of his current contract this summer.

Premier League trio hold talks over move for Whites defender

Newcastle United, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs that have reportedly held talks over a move for Leeds defender Robin Koch.

GERMANY DREAM - Robin Koch's national team ambition always made an exit likely this summer but Leeds United deny that he can go for free thanks to a relegation clause. Pic: Getty

90Min have reported the Red Devils and Spurs are further along in a potential deal after holding talks with Koch’s representatives - but Newcastle, Brentford and Nottingham Forest have also held ‘exploratory’ discussions as they look to add the eight-times capped Germany international to their squadsduring the summer transfer window.