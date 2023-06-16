The Whites’ two first-choice stoppers appear unlikely to represent the club next season following Leeds’ relegation from the Premier League. Robles signed a one-year deal last summer which is due to expire in two weeks, while 23-year-old Meslier remains a viable prospect for the future by several teams despite a difficult run of form over the past two seasons.

French youngster Meslier has also spoken of his desire to continue playing Premier League football in recent weeks.

Consequently, Leeds will be in the market for a custodian or two during the summer transfer window. The club are expected to explore loan options as well as permanent signings under the watchful eye of transfers advisor Nick Hammond who joined the likes of Angus Kinnear and Paraag Marathe in the virtual Elland Road war room on Thursday.

Caoimhin Kelleher of Liverpool during a training session (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

One potential goalkeeper signing Leeds could make is Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher. The 24-year-old Irish international has spent the bulk of his professional career behind Brazilian ‘keeper Alisson Becker at Anfield, rarely featuring in the Premier League whilst given the occasional run-out in cup competitions.

The release of Liverpool’s retained list this week confirmed veteran goalkeeper Adrian has been offered a new contract, which should he accept, could leave Kelleher third choice under Jurgen Klopp for another season.

Any move for Kelleher would likely be a loan, seeing as the Cork-born stopper signed a new long-term contract two summers ago, which runs until 2026. At the time, Kelleher said: "For me, it was a positive moment to commit my future to the club for the next few years. It’s such a big club and it’s an honour to be a part of it, so when I got the chance to sign for a few more years I was obviously delighted."

Despite his lack of senior action at domestic level, internationally Kelleher has established himself as a contender for the No. 1 spot with Ireland, alongside Southampton’s Gavin Bazunu and Bournemouth’s Mark Travers.