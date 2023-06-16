Leeds United's Championship rivals sign Norway international as second capture of summer

The transfer window only opened on Wednesday but Blackburn Rovers have already sealed two deals, announcing the capture of 27-year-old Norway midfielder Sondre Tronstad following the arrival of forward Niall Ennis from newly-promoted Plymouth Argyle.

Tronstad will join the Ewood Park club on a free transfer from Dutch Eredivisie side Vitesse Arnhem on July 1 when his contract with the Eredivisie outfit expires. Ennis, who helped Plymouth to promotion as Championship champions, will join on the same date on another free upon the expiration of his Pilgrims contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tronstad is making a Championship return having joined Huddersfield Town in January 2014 as an 18 year old following a successful trial. The midfielder did not make a single appearance for the Terriers and eventually returned to Norway to join FK Haugesund whom he then left for Vitesse.