Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Whites star has given his take on Leeds United's league position.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whites full back Sam Byram has issued a positive verdict on Leeds United's league position upon the Whites entering the international break.

Daniel Farke's side put themselves back into the Championship's second automatic promotion place with Saturday's 2-0 win at home to QPR but then dropped back to third after Sheffield United's 1-0 triumph in the Steel City derby at home to Sheffield Wednesday the next day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After 15 games of the new campaign, Leeds are two points behind both the second-placed Blades and also leaders Sunderland who let a 2-0 lead slip in Saturday's hosting of Coventry City which ended in a 2-2 draw.

It has all left to just two points separating the division's top three - with only two more points back to fourth-placed Burnley - and Byram says he is "pretty sure" everyone at Leeds is happy with the current state of play.

Leeds fell to just a second defeat of the season in last Wednesday night's 1-0 loss at Millwall before bouncing back with victory against QPR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to LUTV, Byram was asked about Sunderland dropping points leaving Leeds two points off top spot and how the team was feeling heading into the international break.

"Good," Byram declared. "It was the third game in a week and obviously we have had the away travel, got back late after Millwall, we were frustrated about that game.

"But I am pretty sure everyone is happy with where we are at. Obviously there is more to do, points to gain and it's still early.

“We just need to keep grinding out these wins and we are on track for where we want to be."