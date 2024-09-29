Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United’s former winger is enjoying an excellent start to the 2024/25 season.

Former Leeds United star Raphinha was reportedly up for sale during the summer but could now commit his long-term future to Barcelona, having enjoyed a scintillating start to the new campaign.

Raphinha has been the standout player of La Liga’s standout team so far this season, registering five goals and two assists as Barcelona kick off their campaign with a seven-game winning run. The winger was named August Player of the Month in Spain and will be in contention again for September, having continued his excellent form.

That electric run has seen Raphinha become a key player under new manager Hansi Flick and the former Leeds star could soon be rewarded with a new contract. Spanish outlet Sport claim that after being receptive to offers for their forward all summer, Barcelona are now leaning towards extension talks.

Raphinha joined Barcelona from Leeds in a £55million deal two years ago but despite producing impressive numbers throughout, has been one of several players for whom offers would be considered. There has been regular Premier League interest in the 27-year-old, while a proposal worth around £85m from the Saudi Pro League was reportedly accepted by the club.

But Raphinha rejected the offer and made clear his desire to continue at Camp Nou and fight for his place. That decision has now paid dividends, with the former Whites star carving out a regular place on the right-wing, having spent much of his previous career on the left.

The report adds that Raphinha’s dedication and goalscoring form has placed him alongside ‘the most beloved’ players among supporters, who are notoriously hard to please. And that growing status could soon earn him a new deal, with a decision expected next summer - when his current contract enters its final two years - and everything is pointing towards an extension.

Flick has also made clear his trust in Raphinha, who has been handed the captain’s armband in recent weeks. The Brazilian was one of a five-strong leadership team confirmed in the summer and with club captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen potentially out for the season with a knee injury, Raphinha has taken up the leadership role.

“This club is quite special for me,” Raphinha said after wearing the armband for the first time earlier this month. “I’d be lying to you if I said that I’ve been a Barça fan since I was born, but I grew up and saw how the club played, with so many players that inspired me, that to be able to wear this shirt and show my work here is special for me.”