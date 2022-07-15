Leeds United's classy Raphinha message in Barcelona transfer confirmation and deal provision

Brazilian international star Raphinha has been in hot demand this summer and Leeds had an agreement in place with Chelsea to seal the winger's signature.

Raphinha, though, had been holding out for his dream move to Barcelona and the Spanish giants were able to finally agree a deal with Leeds to sign the 25-year-old Selecao star.

The Brazilian is leaving the Whites for a fee in the region of £50m, with significant add-ons to boost the total to around £55m.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RECORD SALE: As Raphinha departs Leeds United for Barcelona. Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images.

Leeds have put a provision in the deal that means Barcelona will have to pay a significant penalty if the agreed amount does not arrive within the agreed time frame.

Leeds signed Raphinha for £17m from Rennes in October 2020.Arsenal also wanted to sign the Brazil international this summer but Leeds rejected their bid.

Confirming Raphinha's departure, a classy statement from Leeds United read: "We would like to place on record our sincere gratitude to Raphinha for his effort and contribution whilst at the football club.

"He showed unquestionable commitment and professionalism until the very end of his time at Elland Road and his celebrations at the Brentford Community Stadium will live long in the memory.