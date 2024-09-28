Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United’s Championship rivals Norwich City have confirmed the addition of an experienced coach to the backroom team at Carrow Road.

Former Wales international goalkeeper Tony Roberts has joined the Canaries as head of goalkeeping under head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup.

Roberts has worked previously at Arsenal under Arsène Wenger, with Chris Coleman as part of the Wales setup and most recently at Italian giants AC Milan, bringing a wealth of experience to Thorup’s side.

Norwich are due to host Leeds at Carrow Road for the third time in the space of 12 months next Tuesday, when Roberts is expected to be in the dugout.

It follows Leeds’ own poaching of their lead goalkeeping coach Ed Wootten, who last summer swapped Norwich for Elland Road, in order to join up with ex-Canaries boss Daniel Farke following his appointment at Leeds.

United defeated Norwich over two legs in last season’s Championship play-off semi-final, which ultimately cost previous Canaries manager David Wagner his job.

Norwich and Leeds have begun the 2024/25 reasonably well with the former nestled in mid-table with eight points after six games. Leeds, meanwhile are a few places higher than 11th in sixth and have taken 11 from their opening tranche of matches.