The forward penned a new deal committing him to the Whites until the summer of 2028.

Don Goodman believes Leeds United have proven their ambition by agreeing a new long-term deal with Wilfried Gnonto.

Georginio Rutter, Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville all secured transfers away from Elland Road during the summer window after the Whites failed to secure an immediate return to the Premier League last season. It undoubtedly raised concerns that Gnonto might have also been pursued by a Premier League side, however, there was a pleasant surprise for supporters when Gnonto ended speculation over his future by penning a new deal that has committed him to the club until the summer of 2028. The YEP understands there is no release clause in his new deal.

Speaking after putting pen-to-paper, the former FC Zurich forward revealed why he was happy with remain with the Whites as they look to go one step further in this season’s push for promotion into the Premier League.

Speaking after signing his new deal, Gnonto told the club’s official website: “It feels really good. I'm really happy for this extension. I'm really happy to be here and obviously I can't wait to play in front of the fans again. I've been here two years now and I'm going into my third season, I’m really happy to be here.

“It's been, since the start, I can say my second home. I really enjoyed being here and with the ambition in the club, I see my future here. I feel like it's important for me to find some consistency and I feel like the right place to do it this year. So I'm really happy and I can't wait to keep going with it.”

Gnonto has started all six of Leeds’ Championship fixtures during the opening seven weeks of the season and scored in the dramatic opening day draw against Portsmouth last month. The nine-times capped Italy international will hope to play a leading role in helping guide the club back to the top flight - and former Wolves and Sunderland striker Goodman has stressed the forward’s new deal shows he believes the club are on the right track for a successful push.

He told MOT Leeds News: “He wants to play at the highest level possible, which is the Premier League. The fact he’s signed a new contract makes me believe, that he believes, Leeds will be a Premier League team this time next season.”