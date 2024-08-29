Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United hope to fend off transfer interest in their own players before Friday’s deadline.

Leeds United could face late interest in their defender Max Wober with reports from Germany suggesting Borussia Monchengladbach are eyeing a last-ditch approach for their former loanee.

Wober spent last season on loan at Monchengladbach, having joined a number of Leeds players in triggering a release clause that became active following Premier League relegation. The 26-year-old cemented himself as a regular starter in Germany and has remained on their radar all summer.

But unlike Rasmus Kristensen and Jack Harrison, Wober cannot re-activate his clause and so has been part of Leeds’ pre-season plans, featuring in the 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat against Middlesbrough a fortnight ago before missing Friday’s 2-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday with an ongoing calf injury. But Gladbach remain interested in the defender and could make a late move.

German outlet BILD report on Thursday that Gladbach are planning a late ‘attack’ for Wober, having failed to find a left-footed central defender since his loan spell ended. But if Leeds are to sell, they could take advantage of the desperation with suggestions they will demand around £16.8million, an increase on previously reported price-tags.

That increase will of course be down to the timing of a possible approach, with the transfer window less than 48 hours from closing, meaning Leeds have next to no time to source an adequate replacement. The stance from Elland Road, particularly in recent weeks, has always been that Wober will stay but nerves could soon be tested.

Gladbach had previously been unable to afford Wober but look set for a much-needed influx of cash, with 23-year-old midfielder Manu Koné looking set to join Roma in a deal that could bring in up to £20m. BILD reported earlier this week that the money will be reinvested into the squad this summer, with a left-footed defender the priority.

It remains to be seen whether the Bundesliga club will intensify their pursuit of Wober, with no suggestion as of yet they have even made contact with Leeds. But the Austrian’s future remains uncertain right up until the final days of the window, with no public comment from the player regarding his plans.

Fellow loan returnee Brenden Aaronson spoke candidly to the YEP about his decision to leave last summer, publicly committing himself to this season’s promotion push and impressing on the pitch with two goals already. Wober is yet to comment on his future but Farke insists the versatile defender made clear his allegiances during pre-season.

"In the first days [Max] was a bit careful not to be too loud within the group, but you got the feeling especially the training camp it was beneficial,” he said earlier this summer. “[It was the plan to] sit together and speak how was your experience after three weeks of training but he came straight away and knocked on my office and said boss sorry am I allowed to come in, listen I don't want to wait until the three weeks I want to say I'm totally convinced, I want to be here."

Leeds are expected to confirm the arrival of Ao Tanaka imminently, with the midfielder on his way to West Yorkshire for medical tests after the agreement of a £3.5m deal with Fortuna Dusseldorf. Farke still wants cover at full-back and could even find space for an extra attacker before Friday’s deadline.