Leeds United are now just days away from kicking off their new Championship season against Cardiff City.

It has been a busy summer for the Whites following relegation, with plenty of loan exits, while a new manager has arrived, and along with preparations for the new season, efforts will now be concentrated on bringing new players to aid Daniel Farke’s promotion mission. Farke has a number of holes he needs to fill, although it’s likely the recruitment process will run into the new campaign.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Adams eyed by Chelsea

Chelsea are said to be eyeing a possible deal to sign Leeds star Tyler Adams ahead of this month’s deadline.

Adams reportedly has a £20million release clause in his contract, and after an impressive season of last, he is an attractive prospect. According to The Times, Adams has now been added to Chelsea’s transfer shortlist this summer, with the Blues wanting more depth in the middle following the loss of N’Golo Kante.

The report reads: “Chelsea want to add more depth and experience in midfield and are considering other targets, with Leeds United’s Tyler Adams and Ajax’s Edson Alverez under consideration.”

Kamara boost

Glen Kamara’s Rangers exit is now all-but certain, according to the Scottish Daily Mail, amid links with Leeds this summer.

Mark Wilson wrote: “The countdown to Glen Kamara’s departure from Rangers is well and truly on. His exit is no longer an if. It’s more a question of when to where and for precisely how much. Answers to all those points will surely be given this month.