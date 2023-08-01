Leeds will begin their Championship promotion quest in just five days’ time with Sunday’s visit of Cardiff City which will mark new boss Farke’s first competitive game in charge. The 46-year-old German has had just four weeks at the helm but the new manager has already made a big impression on centre-back Struijk who is relishing his style of football and champing at the bit ahead of the new campaign.

"Exciting football,” beamed Struijk, asked about life under Farke so far to LUTV. “It's always a good thing sometimes to see fresh faces and overall, since he's been here, it's been pretty good. The fact that he wants to play football the way we do now, for me, it's really exciting. I love to have the ball, as a kid you always want to have the ball so for him to play this kind of style of football is really good for me and exciting.

"I think we have shown in general as a team that we can do it over the last few games so it's just working our way through it and getting better and better at the way he wants to play but I am sure that we as a team can do it."