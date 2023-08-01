The Whites defender has opted to join Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach on a season-long loan, citing his desire to represent Austria at the UEFA European Championships next summer as a key motivating factor in his decision to depart LS11 after a mere six months.

Wober is the sixth first-team squad member to leave on loan this summer following Leeds’ relegation to the Championship, after Brenden Aaronson, Robin Koch, Rasmus Kristensen, Diego Llorente and Marc Roca all headed for the exit door at Elland Road.

Leeds’ six existing international loans now leave the facility for just one further outgoing loan to a foreign club, per FIFA regulations.

“I'm telling you with a very heavy heart that I’m leaving Leeds United for coming season on loan,” Wober wrote on social media. “I’m forever grateful for the support you gave me from the minute I set foot on Elland Road. It really means a lot to me. I totally understand the disappointment with some of you.

"But for me it is a necessary step to show myself at the highest level and to be able to secure a spot in the national team of Austria for the Euros in 2024. I can only wish the club all the best during the time that I’m away, I’ll be supporting you no matter what, wherever I go.”

In response to Wober’s loan justification, former Leeds midfielder and Elland Road favourite Mateusz Klich tweeted a single laughter emoji, which went down exceedingly well with disgruntled Whites supporters, many of whom have questioned the Austrian defender’s loyalty.

Klich has previously demonstrated his willingness to be outspoken on social media, preferring not to mask his true feelings when faced with contentious topics or criticism directed his way.

The Pole most famously responded with an expletive to an account by the name of ‘Bob’, which had criticised his efforts towards the end of the 2021/22 campaign.