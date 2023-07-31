Austrian international defender Max Wober quickly impressed upon joining Leeds from RB Salzburg in the January transfer window, despite United’s season ending with Premier League relegation. Wober then wore the captain’s armband in this month’s behind closed doors friendly against Barnsley but the 25-year-old was missing for the subsequent pre-season friendly against AS Monaco.

Taking to his Instagram page, Wober wrote: “I'm telling you with a very heavy heart that I’m leaving Leeds United for coming season on loan. I’m forever grateful for the support you gave me from the minute I set foot on Elland Road. It really means a lot to me. I totally understand the disappointment with some of you. But for me it is a necessary step to show myself at the highest level and to be able to secure a spot in the national team of Austria for the Euros in 2024. I can only wish the club all the best during the time that I’m away, I’ll be supporting you no matter what, wherever I go.”