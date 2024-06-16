Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United are among several Championship clubs thought to be interested in the defender.

Leeds United’s potential pursuit of Alfie Gilchrist has received a boost amid reports that Chelsea will listen to loan offers for their academy graduate.

Gilchrist has emerged as a potential option for Leeds this summer, with defensive reinforcements a key priority for manager Daniel Farke. The Yorkshire Evening post understands that interest in the 20-year-old is genuine, although reports of an imminent move are wide of the mark, with talks between club and player not yet underway.

But Gilchrist, who can operate across the back-four, is on a long-list of potential summer targets at Elland Road and Football.London reports that the Cobham prospect could be handed the chance of regular first-team football elsewhere. Chelsea have no intention of losing the defender permanently but will listen to loan offers.

Gilchrist enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at Chelsea last season but only five of his 17 appearances came from the start - one of which was in the 3-2 FA Cup win over Leeds earlier this year - and that desire for more central involvement is thought to be key to any move away. Tosin Adarabioyo has just arrived at Stamford Bridge as a free agent, joining the likes of Benoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill, Axel Disasi and Wesley Fofana in a strong defensive cohort keeping Gilchrist from regular football.

Any major development in the pursuit of Gilchrist will only likely come later in the summer, if at all, with Leeds expected to take time in weighing up all recruitment options before pulling the trigger on signings. Leeds are thought to also be keen on bringing Joe Rodon and Connor Roberts back, with the former in particular impressing last season - only Ethan Ampadu, Illan Meslier and Georginio Rutter played more Championship minutes than the Tottenham loanee.

Defensive reinforcements are expected to be a key priority for Leeds this summer, given the lack of current options that are all but guaranteed to still be in West Yorkshire come August. As well as the returning Roberts and Rodon, Charlie Cresswell could look to leave amid growing frustration over a lack of minutes while Liam Cooper’s current contract expires at the end of this month - he and the club are in talks over a possible extension.

Sam Byram played enough football last season to activate a 12-month extension in his contract but fitness issues resurfaced in the final weeks and the 30-year-old cannot be leaned upon too heavily across another 46-game campaign. Luke Ayling has already left, signing a two-year deal at last season’s loan club Middlesbrough. Archie Gray spent much of last season at right-back but if the 18-year-old is to remain at Elland Road, then a move into his more natural central midfield role needs to happen.