Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United transfer news.

The transfer window officially opened on Friday with work already underway across the country, and while the eyes of supporters will be on Euro 2024, teams will be planning to invest ahead of the 2024/25 season. Leeds United now know they face another year of Championship football, having lost the play-off final against Southampton last month, and Daniel Farke will be desperate to go one better come this time next year.

The sale of one or two key players is expected at Leeds as they remain compliant with profitability and sustainability rules (PSR), but chairman Paraag Marathe has also acknowledged the need for signings and those in charge of recruitment at Elland Road will have been hard at work for some time. With that in mind, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest transfer stories surrounding the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colombian attacker eyed

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds are one of four English teams to have reportedly expressed interest in Fluminense winger Jhon Arias. Brazilian outlet RTI Esporte reports that a ‘proposal’ has been out forward from West Yorkshire, although it will likely be rejected as Premier League outfit West Ham United are thought to be in advanced talks over a deal.

Arias has been in Brazil with Fluminense since 2021 and is also a regular Colombian international, most recently scoring in the 5-1 friendly win over the United States. The 26-year-old has previously been linked with a move to the Premier League and could now make the step up, with Leeds, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Leicester City all said to have put forward proposals.

But it is the Hammers who look most likely to win the race for Arias, having reportedly offered an initial £10.9million, with potential add-ons taking that amount up to around £14m. Talks are advancing between the London club and player, with Leeds looking set to miss out on an attacking target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johnson ‘feeling’

Ben Johnson is looking increasingly likely to stay at West Ham despite continued interest from Leeds and elsewhere in the Premier League. Journalist Dean Jones reports that the arrival of Julen Lopetegui as manager has started to turn things in the Hammers’ favour, with chances of a move to Crystal Palace fading.

Leeds were interested in Johnson in January and will likely have kept a close eye on the 24-year-old’s situation, with his current contract due to expire at the end of this month. After multiple extension rejections, a five-year offer has recently been tabled and Johnson is thought to be weighing up his options. Palace were thought to be early front-runners but Jones believes that as time goes on, it seems more likely the defender will stay in London.