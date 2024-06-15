The frontrunners to sign Archie Gray and clear favourite if Leeds United ace is sold this summer

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 15th Jun 2024, 15:56 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2024, 16:22 BST
Archie Gray’s future is one of the big stories of the summer and a verdict has been formed on the teen’s most likely destinations if he is sold.

Big name departures are firmly expected from Elland Road in the 11-week summer window following United’s defeat to Southampton in the Championship play-off final and the need to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules.

At just 18 years of age, England under-21 international ace Gray is clearly one of United’s prized assets and a player that fans will desperately hope that Leeds hold on to. But interest in the teen star looks certain after his brilliant breakthrough campaign and the bookmakers have formed a verdict on the most likely frontrunners to sign him, if the Whites youngster departs.

Here, in reverse order, we run through who SkyBet see as the main contenders to land the 18-year-old’s services in their ‘club after summer transfer window’ market.

Odds: 33-1.

1. Manchester United

Odds: 33-1. Photo: Ed Sykes

Photo Sales
Odds: 10-1.

2. Arsenal

Odds: 10-1. Photo: Mike Egerton

Photo Sales
Odds: 8-1.

3. Manchester City

Odds: 8-1. Photo: OLI SCARFF

Photo Sales
Odds: 7-1.

4. Liverpool

Odds: 7-1. Photo: Martin Rickett

Photo Sales
Odds: 6-1.

5. Tottenham Hotspur

Odds: 6-1. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Odds: 3-1 favourites.

6. Chelsea

Odds: 3-1 favourites. Photo: Ryan Pierse

Photo Sales
Related topics:EnglandElland RoadSouthampton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.