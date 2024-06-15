Big name departures are firmly expected from Elland Road in the 11-week summer window following United’s defeat to Southampton in the Championship play-off final and the need to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules.

At just 18 years of age, England under-21 international ace Gray is clearly one of United’s prized assets and a player that fans will desperately hope that Leeds hold on to. But interest in the teen star looks certain after his brilliant breakthrough campaign and the bookmakers have formed a verdict on the most likely frontrunners to sign him, if the Whites youngster departs.