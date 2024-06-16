Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United have been linked with interest in the Tottenham midfielder who played under Daniel Farke at Norwich City.

49ers Enterprises got a lot right during their first year in sole charge of Leeds United but might look back on their use of the loan market and wonder what might have been. Four players found a temporary home at Elland Road last season but only one was a resounding success, with Joe Rodon travelling up from Tottenham Hotspur to become a pillar of Daniel Farke’s promotion-chasing side.

The decision to sign Jaidon Anthony on loan from Bournemouth was one taken quickly and in the wake of Luis Sinisterra’s late move the other way, while Connor Roberts’ January arrival came only as a result of Djed Spence being sent back to Spurs early. All three showed hints of the quality that attracted Leeds but, for their own reasons, none played a major role in the season.

A look at those around them would suggest Leeds did not exploit the loan market to good enough effect. Southampton, for example, enjoyed the added quality of Flynn Downes, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and David Brooks, while Kieffer Moore and Jeremy Sarmiento both joined Ipswich Town in January before contributing to 12 goals between them. Hull City missed out on play-off football but the arrivals of Fabio Carvalho, Tyler Morton and Liam Delap helped them greatly.

When looking for those temporary additions to make the difference, Leeds might be minded to aim a little higher this summer and reports of interest in Oliver Skipp suggest they are doing exactly that. The relationship with Tottenham is seemingly a good one, given the success of Rodon at Elland Road will likely bank Spurs an improved transfer fee this summer, and Farke knows how significant a role someone like Skipp can play in the Championship.

In 16 years at Tottenham, only once has Skipp been sent out on loan and it was with the Norwich City side of 2020/21 that the energetic midfielder enjoyed his first taste of regular first-team football. 45 appearances brought just one goal and one assist but Farke was under no illusions regarding the loanee’s impact.

“He was one of my biggest wishes to bring in last summer, so compliments to [sporting director] Stuart Webber for making it happen,” Farke said of Skipp mid-way through Norwich’s title-winning campaign . “I can only praise Olly and Tottenham. This was perfect business. The best piece of business is always a permanent move, when you are fully convinced and you commit the club’s future to a player, and they do likewise.

"A loan is tricky. But if you have a chance to bring in someone who can be a major boost to the squad then perhaps a loan is the only way that happens. We would never be able to sign a highly-rated player like Oliver Skipp. Not on a permanent deal.

“When you bring young players from the best clubs in the world there is always a risk. We saw the potential, we looked into his character a lot and we knew he would be fully convinced to give everything, not thinking I don’t need to work to prove I am the best in my position. Oliver is a perfect lad. So humble. He is a brilliant loan signing."

Whether Tottenham would be willing to loan out Skipp remains to be seen, given he played 24 times under Ange Postecoglou last season, but those appearances may dwindle if Spurs strengthen in midfield and a desire to enjoy more starts could see him moved on temporarily. The England under-21 international will not be short of suitors, both in the Championship and Premier League, but a past relationship with Farke and the opportunity to challenge for promotion should entice.

