Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United have been linked with a surprise move for the winger.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley manager Scott Parker has refused to rule out a January exit for Leeds United-linked winger Mike Tresor.

Twenty-five-year-old Tresor was surprisingly touted as a person of interest in West Yorkshire, with journalist Alan Nixon recently claiming the player’s representatives believed Elland Road chiefs were keen on a deal. For their part, Leeds maintain they are expecting a quiet mid-season window with Daniel Farke already boasting one of the Championship’s most fierce attacking units.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tresor is yet to feature for Burnley this season, with confusion over his lengthy absence. Clarets owner Alan Pace recently insisted the Belgian was ‘fully fit’ and in training, only for Parker to rule him out days later with a dead leg. And ahead of his side’s Lancashire derby trip to Blackburn Rovers, the Burnley boss was unable to provide clarity on his missing winger.

Parker on Tresor future

“I’m honestly not really sure,” Parker told the Burnley Express when asked if Tresor will be at Turf Moor beyond January. “What I do know is that the club have put huge investment into Mikey and he’s obviously got quality. We need to get Mikey to a level where he’s fit and try and get him available for games to play for us and help us this year.

“That’s the main aim, that’s certainly what I’m doing and what we’re all doing. Hopefully we can get there and hopefully we can get over these little niggles he seems to be picking up and get him back up to speed to help us this year by scoring some goals and get us out of this division.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tresor only joined Burnley on loan from Genk ahead of last season and despite starting just three Premier League games, his move was made permanent via an obligation to buy. That clause is believed to have been worth around £15million, which is considerable given he is yet to feature in their Championship promotion push.

Tresor’s uncertain future

A host of fitness issues are believed to have hampered the Belgian’s Turf Moor spell and Nixon claimed in his report that people within the club have nicknamed him ‘Hidden’, such is his continued absence. Confusion intensified following owner Pace’s admission Tresor was fit, which was swiftly followed by Parker ruling him out for a December 21 game against Watford.

“He had a dead leg two weeks ago just before one of the games,” Parker added ahead of his side’s weekend trip to Ewood Park. “He came in on the Friday with a dead leg and he reported ill two days ago, so it’s been a bit stop-start with Mikey really due to little niggles he seems to be picking up. Now there’s illness as well.”

Nixon’s initial report did state that Pace was keen to see Tresor play in the Championship before making a decision on his future, but it would seem he will have to wait on that with a return not expected any time soon. Leeds are unlikely to sign the winger this month, given they already have four excellent options out wide.