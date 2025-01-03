Leeds United's closest Championship rivals sign three-time promotion-winning striker in statement January transfer
Former Burnley striker Ashley Barnes has returned to the club on a short-term contract this month after leaving his Norwich City deal by mutual consent.
Barnes, 35, has won promotion from the Championship on three previous occasions, each with the Clarets, and joins a side who are currently averaging just over one goal scored per game this term.
While Burnley's defence is the best in the division, statistically, their attack has faltered somewhat, scoring 30 goals in 25 Championship matches so far. By comparison, fellow automatic promotion challengers and league leaders Leeds have scored 45.
As a consequence of the second-place Clarets' less-than-clinical finishing, the Lancashire club have drawn 10 times already this term, whilst seven of their 13 league wins have been by a single goal margin.
Barnes rejoins after a stint at Carrow Road over the past season-and-a-half where he made 49 appearances, scoring seven goals.
"It feels fantastic to be back home! Burnley has been a massive part of my life for over a decade, and I can't wait to pull on the Claret shirt again," Barnes said, via the club's website.
He is expected to be eligible to face Blackburn Rovers this weekend in the East Lancashire derby. United were beaten 1-0 by the Clarets at Elland Road earlier this season and will visit Turf Moor in the return fixture at the end of this month.
