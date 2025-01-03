Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United's Championship rivals Burnley have added a striker to Scott Parker's squad as they seek to bolster their attacking options in the January transfer window.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Burnley striker Ashley Barnes has returned to the club on a short-term contract this month after leaving his Norwich City deal by mutual consent.

Barnes, 35, has won promotion from the Championship on three previous occasions, each with the Clarets, and joins a side who are currently averaging just over one goal scored per game this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Burnley's defence is the best in the division, statistically, their attack has faltered somewhat, scoring 30 goals in 25 Championship matches so far. By comparison, fellow automatic promotion challengers and league leaders Leeds have scored 45.

As a consequence of the second-place Clarets' less-than-clinical finishing, the Lancashire club have drawn 10 times already this term, whilst seven of their 13 league wins have been by a single goal margin.

Barnes rejoins after a stint at Carrow Road over the past season-and-a-half where he made 49 appearances, scoring seven goals.

"It feels fantastic to be back home! Burnley has been a massive part of my life for over a decade, and I can't wait to pull on the Claret shirt again," Barnes said, via the club's website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is expected to be eligible to face Blackburn Rovers this weekend in the East Lancashire derby. United were beaten 1-0 by the Clarets at Elland Road earlier this season and will visit Turf Moor in the return fixture at the end of this month.