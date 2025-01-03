Daniel Farke’s Whites had the chance to move five points clear of key promotion rivals Sheffield United with a victory from their New Year’s Day hosting of Blackburn Rovers. Leeds finally looked on course to achieve that objective as Pascal Struijk’s late penalty put the Whites 1-0 up, only for Rovers to hit straight back and leave Elland Road with a 1-1 draw.

Nevertheless, Leeds ultimately still pulled further clear of Sheffield United who then fell to a 2-1 defeat in the day’s evening kick-off at fellow promotion rivals Sunderland who gave their own bid for Premier League football a huge boost.

Another slice of Whites relief was provided by fellow key promotion rivals Burnley also being held to a draw at home to Stoke City. After 25 games of the season, it’s all left Leeds three points clear of both second-placed Burnley and third-placed Sheffield United at the top of the division by virtue of goal difference.

Sunderland now find themselves just two points further back in fourth place, five points behind the Whites but seven points clear of fifth-placed Middlesbrough who gave their promotion hopes a boost with a 1-0 win at Hull City.

Leeds are clearly in a fine position but the draw against Rovers can still be viewed as a missed chance and the bookies have formed a fresh Whites verdict in their new predicted final table based on the very latest odds. Here is the full new rundown, with the prices for relegation used to determine sides expected to end up in the bottom half.