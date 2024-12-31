Leeds United will be top of the Championship when the January transfer window opens on Wednesday, having leapfrogged Sheffield United following Sunday’s hard-fought 1-0 win at Derby County. Daniel Farke’s side were the only top-eight outfit to pick up all three points over the weekend and are now two clear going into the New Year.

Farke is expecting a quiet window in West Yorkshire and while few supporters have been demanding an influx of mid-season arrivals, there is an appetite for one or two. There is also interest in a few of their own star players, but major exits are not expected partway through a promotion campaign.

Leeds are pretty well set to mount another Championship promotion push between now and May but a smart signing or two could prove the difference. And with all that in mind, the YEP has attempted to draw up a dream starting line-up, if those January rumours are true.

1 . GK: Illan Meslier Been far from perfect this season but four straight clean sheets not to be sniffed at. Daniel Farke has made it perfectly clear the 24-year-old will remain first-choice. | Barrington Coombs/PA Wire Photo Sales

2 . RB: Jayden Bogle Virtually ever-present at right-back, with Joe Rodon the only outfielder to have played more league minutes. Been outstanding going forward throughout the season and looking more like a bargain at £5m with each passing week. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3 . CB: Joe Rodon Looks every bit worth the £10m Leeds paid in the summer to make his loan move permanent. Started all 30 Championship games so far and has only come off once, forming the centre an iron-clad defensive unit. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . CB: Pascal Struijk The Dutchman's form was reportedly attracting Premier League interest but Leeds will have no intention of losing their vice captain, with that fleeting speculation quickly disappearing. Returned from injury against Cardiff on Saturday and looked like he'd never been absent. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo Photo Sales

5 . LB: Junior Firpo Three assists on Saturday provided an instant reminder as to why Farke loves Firpo so much. Into the final five months of his Leeds contract now but expected to play out this season's promotion push before a decision is made. Leeds have been baffled by reports of advanced talks for Matt Targett, given they already have Firpo, Sam Byram and Isaac Schmidt. | Getty Images Photo Sales