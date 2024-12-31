Farke is expecting a quiet window in West Yorkshire and while few supporters have been demanding an influx of mid-season arrivals, there is an appetite for one or two. There is also interest in a few of their own star players, but major exits are not expected partway through a promotion campaign.
Leeds are pretty well set to mount another Championship promotion push between now and May but a smart signing or two could prove the difference. And with all that in mind, the YEP has attempted to draw up a dream starting line-up, if those January rumours are true.
1. GK: Illan Meslier
Been far from perfect this season but four straight clean sheets not to be sniffed at. Daniel Farke has made it perfectly clear the 24-year-old will remain first-choice. | Barrington Coombs/PA Wire
2. RB: Jayden Bogle
Virtually ever-present at right-back, with Joe Rodon the only outfielder to have played more league minutes. Been outstanding going forward throughout the season and looking more like a bargain at £5m with each passing week. Photo: George Wood
3. CB: Joe Rodon
Looks every bit worth the £10m Leeds paid in the summer to make his loan move permanent. Started all 30 Championship games so far and has only come off once, forming the centre an iron-clad defensive unit. | Getty Images
4. CB: Pascal Struijk
The Dutchman's form was reportedly attracting Premier League interest but Leeds will have no intention of losing their vice captain, with that fleeting speculation quickly disappearing. Returned from injury against Cardiff on Saturday and looked like he'd never been absent. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
5. LB: Junior Firpo
Three assists on Saturday provided an instant reminder as to why Farke loves Firpo so much. Into the final five months of his Leeds contract now but expected to play out this season's promotion push before a decision is made. Leeds have been baffled by reports of advanced talks for Matt Targett, given they already have Firpo, Sam Byram and Isaac Schmidt. | Getty Images
6. CM: Ethan Ampadu
Fully settled into his return from a serious knee injury and been part of a defensive unit with four consecutive league clean sheets, with Struijk injured. Will likely start every game he is available for between now and May, given the trust Farke places in him to lead on the pitch. | Barrington Coombs/PA Wire