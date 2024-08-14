Celtic want to 'hijack' Championship club's move for Leeds United target

Owen Beck. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Leeds United have until the deadline later this month to bring in new players

Celtic are planning to ‘hijack’ QPR’s proposed move for Leeds United-linked Owen Beck from Liverpool, according to Football Insider. The report claims the R’s are in ‘talks’ over a deal but now face competition from Brendan Rodgers’ side up in the Scottish Premiership.

The Whites are keen on landing the left-back this summer, according to Liverpool insider DaveOCKOP on X. However, they face rivals in this particular pursuit.

Leeds could have identified Beck, who is 22-years-old, as someone to compete with Junior Firpo for a place in their side. He has been on the books at Anfield since 2015 having previously been at Flint Town, Tranmere Rovers and Stoke City.

The defender has risen up through the academy ranks of the Premier League outfit and has represented them at various different youth levels. He has made four first-team appearance for the Reds’ first-team under their former boss Jurgen Klopp.

Beck has been loaned out to Famalicao, Bolton Wanderers and Dundee in the past to get some experience under his belt to boost his development. His future on Merseyside is up in the air right now amid report interest from Leeds, QPR and Celtic.

The latter could now try and tempt him up to Glasgow as they look to pip rivals Rangers to the title again this term. They also play in the Champions League which is something they hope can help turn the heads of transfer targets.

Beck was born in Wrexham and has been called up for Wales in the past. He said in an interview with The Athletic last year: “I’ve never doubted that I could make it or my ability but I was a late developer at 15, 16. When you’re not playing, it affects your confidence but I knew I was good enough.”

He said that ex-Bolton Wanderers loan man and current Liverpool star Conor Bradley is an inspiration for him: “He was flying (at Bolton), consistent, getting goals and assists and I was proud of him — it has spurred me on to try and do the same. I came to Dundee with that mindset to make that impact. If you perform and deserve a chance it will be there at Liverpool. It gives you more desire to be the next one.

“I feel like I’ve come a long way from where I was at the start of the year. I want to be a better player and a better person. I have to keep performing consistently for Dundee, contributing goals and assists and improving parts of my game.”

Beck may have caught Celtic’s eye playing against them for Dundee and if reports are true, they may try and pip both Leeds and QPR to his signature. The Hoops have won their first two games of the new season.