DF: We have some proper options in midfield, all can play together. Right now Ilia is playing No. 8 role, he impressed during pre-season, a great goal running in behind. We got the feeling physically he’s in top shape, defensively aware, added goal threats, set-pieces in a really good way. This free-kick [vs Pompey] was really good, but Joe is also a key player, I liked what he offered during pre-season. We had to keep in mind the last three years he wasn’t starting too many games and arrived slightly later. New signing you need sometimes a bit more to be 100 per cent physically fit. He has the potential to play the final pass, set-pieces and going forward. We don’t have to remind everyone of his time at B’burn. We want to revive this form and shape. He can also open pretty compact opponents. The abalance is a bit different, Ilia a bit more defensive-minded and Joe offensive. They can play really well together when we need Ethan Ampadu at centre-back.