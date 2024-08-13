Leeds United vs Middlesbrough press conference highlights: Daniel Farke on team news and transfers before Carabao Cup tie
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leeds overcame Boro earlier this year in an enthralling contest at the Riverside Stadium as recently-departed winger Crysencio Summerville netted a brace, while Patrick Bamford and Willy Gnonto both found the back of the net in a 4-3 win.
That game took place towards the end of the 2023/24 Championship season, whilst this evening's fixture pits the two well-matched sides against each other in domestic cup action.
Should tonight's match end in a draw after 90 minutes, the tie will go straight to penalties with the Second Round draw, which remains regionalised until the Third Round stage, due to take place following the final whistle.
United reported no fresh injury concerns immediately after their 3-3 draw with Portsmouth at the weekend, however Boro are without a handful of players due to injury. That could change, of course, with the players having undergone assessments in the days following Saturday's score-draw.
Farke joins us in the media suite at Leeds' Thorp Arch training facility this afternoon to provide an update on the fitness of his squad in preparation for their second outing of the season.
The manager's press conference is scheduled for 2:15pm.
Daniel Farke pre-match press conference LIVE
Farke on Gruev or Rothwell
DF: We have some proper options in midfield, all can play together. Right now Ilia is playing No. 8 role, he impressed during pre-season, a great goal running in behind. We got the feeling physically he’s in top shape, defensively aware, added goal threats, set-pieces in a really good way. This free-kick [vs Pompey] was really good, but Joe is also a key player, I liked what he offered during pre-season. We had to keep in mind the last three years he wasn’t starting too many games and arrived slightly later. New signing you need sometimes a bit more to be 100 per cent physically fit. He has the potential to play the final pass, set-pieces and going forward. We don’t have to remind everyone of his time at B’burn. We want to revive this form and shape. He can also open pretty compact opponents. The abalance is a bit different, Ilia a bit more defensive-minded and Joe offensive. They can play really well together when we need Ethan Ampadu at centre-back.
Farke on better transfer targets becoming available
DF: I think you can’t judge it in general like this. Sometimes the end of the window, a player is available that was not possible at the start. When you have a bit time and can be a bit more patient, you should do this. The experience says if you have panic buys in July or early August, you don’t have the necessary bullets when really interesting players are available. We have a good core group and only do business when we’re fully convinced. It’s never a guarantee but definitely could be.
Farke on Ayling's return
DF: A bit strange to welcome Luke here at Elland Road. A key player in the past decade. Unbelievable first season on PL level. I’ve spoken so often what I think about Luke, I would have liked to have him in his prime. He’s an outstanding character and player, one of the best I’ve worked with character-wise. I know that he’s always desperate for us to win games and be successful. He’s always professional, he’ll give his best to make sure his team is successful but I know deep inside he wants us to do well. It feels strange to have him in a different shirt.
Farke on strikers
DF: Patrick is a top option and of course in my plans. Joseph showed good work-rate, missed a good chance but that’s the fate of a striker. I was overall pleased with his performance and work-rate. He’s made big, big steps forward in pre-season. He can play a key role this season. Piroe plays 46 games, he normally scores double figures - we have proper options. If in the end Harry Kane is available, I wouldn’t say no. At the moment I’m happy with my strikers.
Farke on Bamford and striker options
DF: We have a few players like Patrick who missed 11 weeks of team training if you count the summer break. He’s not right now in his prime, came from long-term rehab, you need a bit of time for rhythm. The more he trains with us, the more he edges. Same as Aaronson and Wober who arrived later in pre-season. Not whole squad ready to go for 90 minutes, but 45-60 minutes, yes.
Farke on M'boro
DF: We know we face one of the best sides in this league. One of the favourites to finish in the top six at least. They have a really good coach and really quality players. A good blend of experience. They will come with confidence after a first win [of the season] and proper cup run last season. They will try to repeat this again.
Farke on 16 y/o Sam Chambers
DF: For him to train with the first-team and spend pre-season, it’s so much weight, a different intensity level and awareness level. We see a lot of potential in him. From a physical point of view, he’s at a good point. If we didn’t believe in him, he wouldn’t be there with us. Beneficial for him to train with us and smell the environment.
Farke on conceding three goals at the weekend
DF: Normally, in the beginning of the season I don’t like to rotate too much. When you have a few changes in the group, you need to come into your rhythm. I’m a big believer to rotate a bit later in the season but overall when I regard our last game, we concede too many goals. It’s not like us to concede three. One of our main goals this season is to be the best defence in the league. I’m very keen to work on it. If you have a deeper look into the details: a penalty situation, always flags up 0.7 in Expected Goals because that’s the probability. xG against us if you take the penalty away, the 50 league games I’m in charge, it was the lowest xG against us in all 50 games.
Farke on guaranteed minutes for signings
DF: For me, it’s not about salaries, CVs or transfer sums, or how highly a player is valued on Transfermarkt. Names are not important but what you deliver on the training pitch, in games, what you show in the dressing room. It’s never a guarantee whoever I bring in that he plays.
Farke on incomings - loans vs permanent
DF: A loan from the Premier League usually only comes for game-time. We have a strong squad, so sometimes a you can’t guarantee minutes. The loan market is definitely one of our options, but we are still eyeing for permanent transfers.
Farke on signings
DF: Totally calm and there is no panic. We have a really good group and good basement to work with. We know we can’t afford to spend a fortune. We need not just numbers but quality. We are quite careful, we have a spirited and close group. A new signing has to tick all the boxes and proper quality. Needs to be there with top mentality and personality and an affordable deal where we’re in the driving seat even if it is a loan.
Farke on Pompey result
DF: We won all statistics, sometimes you sit in the dressing room like ‘how the hell did we not win this game?’. It happens, it’s the Championship, it’s football.
Farke on rotation
DF: We will perhaps rotate a bit more than we would normally do. For this game it definitely makes sense as we are in the beginning of the season. Have to keep in mind, quick turnaround for the game and on Saturday.
Farke on team news and injuries
DF: Good news, all players are fit and available. Quite rare. Good scenario and situation. We will also go highly motivated into this game, we want to go as far as possible and the first step is the First Round.
Countdown is on
We’re in position. Just waiting on the man himself.
Yes, there are lots of Red Bull cans in the Thorp Arch media suite mini-fridge.
Half an hour 'til Farke
Not long until Daniel Farke is in the press conference hot-seat now. We’ll have all the text updates of what the manager has to say right here.
Minutes for who?
Likely to see some rotation to the Leeds line-up tomorrow night. That could mean run-outs for the likes of:
- Brenden Aaronson
- Max Wober
- Charlie Crew
- Sam Byram
- Joe Rothwell
- Joe Gelhardt
Press conference kick-off
We’re scheduled to hear from Farke at 2:15 this afternoon.
Expecting to discuss the following:
- Pompey reaction
- Players assessed for injuries
- Early team news for Boro
- Attitude towards the cup
- Transfers (maybe)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.