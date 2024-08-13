Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United remain in the market for reinforcements at full-back.

Leeds United are thought to be interested in Liverpool youngster Owen Beck but reports suggest one of their Championship rivals are at the front of the queue.

Beck emerged as a possible target for Leeds earlier this week, with Liverpool insider Dave Ockop reporting on loan interest in the young left-back who could be allowed to find more regular football elsewhere. They are thought to have joined Queens Park Rangers and Scottish outfit Celtic in pursuing the 22-year-old, who impressed on loan at Dundee last season.

Liverpool look set to sanction loan exits for a number of young players between now and August 30, with interest across the Championship and League One for the likes of Beck and winger Kaide Gordon. It remains to be seen whether Leeds will pursue a move for the former but The Athletic has named QPR as front-runners for his signature.

Like Leeds, QPR are short of options at left-back with only Kenneth Paal available currently. Marti Cifuentes’ side kicked off their 2024/25 campaign with a disappointing 3-1 defeat at home to West Brom on Saturday but remain keen to strengthen before the August 30 deadline.

The Championship side confirmed two loan signings on Tuesday, with Koko Saito and Karamoko Dembélé arriving from Belgian outfit Lommel and French side Brest respectively. But Cifuentes is keen to further strengthen and could see his side move for Beck.

Beck did not feature in either of Liverpool’s most recent pre-season friendlies due to illness but is highly-regarded by those in charge at Anfield. The Welsh youth international was recalled by Jurgen Klopp midway through last season due to an injury crisis on Merseyside, during which point he made a Premier League debut off the bench in a 4- win at Bournemouth.

"We always were pretty positive about him,” Klopp said of Beck upon his return. “It makes sense after losing our two left-backs that a boy we like is available for us, so we brought him back.” Beck re-joined Dundee later that month and played 28 times across all competitions for the Scottish outfit.

Leeds have been linked with interest in another Liverpool youngster, midfielder Bobby Clark, in recent weeks but the YEP understands he is not a player the club are looking at. Regardless, the 19-year-old could be on his way out permanently with The Athletic adding that the £12million-rated youngster is subject to interest from RB Salzburg.

Full-back does remain a key point of focus for recruitment chiefs at Elland Road, with Jayden Bogle and Junior Firpo first-choice on the right and left respectively, while Sam Byram is the only natural cover. Interest in Wolverhampton Wanderers man Hugo Bueno was genuine but he joined Feyenoord on loan on Tuesday.

Leeds have just under three weeks until the summer transfer window closes but are in no major rush to get deals done. Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup clash against Middlesbrough, manager Daniel Farke detailed the importance of patience in the market.

“Sometimes the end of the window, a player is available that was not possible at the start,” he said. “When you have a bit of time and can be a bit more patient, you should do this. The experience says if you have panic buys in July or early August, you don’t have the necessary bullets when really interesting players are available. We have a good core group and only do business when we’re fully convinced.”