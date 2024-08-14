Norwich City winger Jonathan Rowe. | Getty Images

Leeds United have until the end of the transfer window to sign more players

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has said there is still a ‘possibility’ that Leeds United could end up signing Jonathan Rowe from Norwich City in this transfer window. The winger has emerged as a potential replacement for Crysencio Summerville following his exit to West Ham in the Premier League.

The Whites are being patient with their recruitment as they wait for the right deals to become available. Daniel Farke’s side started the new 2024/25 with a 3-3 draw at home to Portsmouth and are back in action in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening at home to fellow Championship side Middlesbrough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the meantime, reporter Romano has had this to say on Leeds’ pursuit of Rowe, as per GiveMeSport: “Yeah, Leeds are still considering this possibility. To be honest, it’s not an easy one, but potentially yes. To answer your question, there is still a chance to try again in this moment.

“Again, it is not considered super easy, but I would keep the doors open for this one until the end of the window.”

It is no secret that the Whites are facing competition for the attacker. According to French news outlet Foot Mercato, AS Monaco are interested along with Ligue 1 rivals Marseille and the pair could try and tempt him over to France before the deadline later this month.

Former Norwich academy chief Steve Weaver believes the 21-year-old is ready to make the step up from the second tier now. He recently told Sky Sports: "It's not very surprising he's had the impact he has had. He's left-footed, right-footed, very, very quick, and he does the hardest thing in the game as well as anyone - score goals. He's ready to play in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He'll test you. He was always curious. He'd always want to be at the next level long before he was ready. He's a very rare breed. At 15, he'd just come and talk to you, other kids won't do that, they want someone to do it for them. He'll have an argument, he'll make his point, and he could charm his way around a lot of things, but he'd always listen and learn.

"He'd tell you, 'I should be in the U18s'. No you're not ready yet, John. 'I should be in the U21s.' You'd probably have to put him in - and then he'd come back to you and say, 'I'm not quite ready, am I?'"

Leeds-linked Rowe has been on the books at Norwich since 2014 and has risen up through their academy ranks. He has made 57 appearances in all competitions and has fired 13 goals, all of which came last term.

His contract at Carrow Road expires in June 2025 meaning they risk losing him for free next year if they don’t sell him now or in January, assuming they aren’t able to tie him down on an extension in the meantime. He hasn’t been in their squad for their first two games of the new campaign.