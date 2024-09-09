Carlton Palmer thinks Leeds United will go up this season.

England defeated the Republic of Ireland by a score of 2-0 at the weekend - following this, what is happening back home in the rumour mill at Elland Road?

A former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder is backing Leeds United to get promoted this season - meanwhile, a pair of clubs in Italy have been linked with a move for one of Daniel Farke’s key players.

Carlton Palmer backs Leeds United for promotion

Speaking in an interview with Football League World, Palmer said: “Looking at the table, I don’t really think it takes shape until after ten games. I think you certainly can look at it after ten games and get a guide to how the season may go. I fancied Leeds United and Luton Town to get automatic promotion, but Luton are sat second from bottom in the table right now.

“I certainly didn’t see that happening, three defeats in their first four games, but there is still a long way to go in the season. Leeds (have had) so many upheavals and especially late on in the transfer window, and they’re in a play-off position so I’m not going to change my view on that.

“I think Leeds are going to grow stronger, Burnley will be strong and so will Sheffield United, because all of those clubs have the power, come January, to go and reinvest in their squad.”

Parma and Genoa ‘planning’ January transfer move for Willy Gnonto

Willy Gnonto may have only recently signed a new deal at Leeds - nevertheless, it has not dissuaded rival clubs from lining up a move for the player. According to a report from Milan Live, Parma and Genoa are both interested in Gnonto’s signature.

Of course, with Gnonto now under contract until 2028, the Whites will not let him go for a paltry fee. Furthermore, it remains to be seen if the Italian international would be willing to make the jump.