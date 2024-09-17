Cardiff City vs Leeds United early team news with seven ruled out and one doubt

Daniel James. | Getty Images

Leeds United will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend

Leeds United were beaten 1-0 at home to Burnley last time out. The Whites fell behind in the first-half but weren’t able to find an equaliser in the second tier.

Daniel Farke’s side fell to their first defeat of the season in the league. They will be eager to bounce back with a positive result away at Cardiff City on Saturday. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the early team news regarding the pair...

Leeds United

Winger Dan James is sidelined for Leeds. He is out of action with a hamstring injury and has missed their last two fixtures against Hull City and Burnley and won’t be fit for the trip to the Cardiff City Stadium.

Striker Patrick Bamford could make the squad though. Farke has said: “He was out of team training for 11 weeks, then back in team training for three weeks at the end of pre-season. But right now, he missed again three weeks of training with the team and was just back in team training from Tuesday. It's important that he gains back his his match fitness. And yes, obviously it's important to have a player with his quality and experience back really fully fit for the for game. It's also important for him to have another full week with us. Just the only reason, more like just that he was back in training since four days after a really difficult last 17 weeks."

Meanwhile, Farke believes defender Joe Rodon avoided a concussion against Burnley after a clash with Josh Brownhill: “Obviously, he's a warrior, and wanted to go out, but he had also a little hip problem. He was also on international duty and that gave us more or less a problem, not just because of his head, more like because of his hip, because he felt even, even a little problem before. And then I said to come on, then together with the head injury, not a concussion thank God, the hip injury and regarding the load that he had, to take him off out of the situation, to risk in the last 15 minutes and also to play more or less a three-man formation."

Cardiff City

Cardiff City have endured a nightmare start to the new season. They are yet to win and are bottom of the table.

To make matters worse, they have a mountain of injury problems. Attackers Kion Etete and Isaak Davies are in the treatment with long-term issues, along with Joe Ralls, Ryotaro Tsunoda, Jamilu Collins and Jesper Daland.

The Bluebirds will have to check on Aaron Ramsey ahead of their match against Leeds. He sat out of their recent loss at Derby County due to a hamstring issue. Their manager Erol Bulut said: “We will miss him for Derby. The last national game, he played 20 minutes (against Montenegro) and felt a little bit on his hamstring, so that's why he has to take a little bit of time. I hope it's not something serious."