With just three games remaining in what has been a long and challenging campaign at Elland Road, the Whites are currently sat second from bottom in the table and are just two points from safety ahead of home games with Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur and an away day at West Ham United.

One option that has been speculated is whether Allardyce can recall a number of current Leeds players that are out on loan in the Championship, such as talented defender Cody Drameh, who is enjoying a productive spell with second-tier promotion hopefuls Luton Town.

The London-born right-back joined the Hatters on loan for the rest of the season in the final week of the January transfer window and he has made 16 appearances to help his temporary employers secure third place in the Championship table to keep alive their hopes of promotions into the Premier League. Drameh will now be part of the Luton side that will take on Sunderland in a two-legged play-off semi-final, starting with a visit to the Stadium of Light on Saturday before the second leg takes place at Kenilworth Road next Tuesday night.

Speaking recently about his time with the Hatters, the Whites defender said: “It’s been great. Some of the fans reactions are really nice to see and the team have welcomed me in really well as well as the supporters, so thank you to them. I just needed minutes and experience, playing with these types of players, playing with the manager, it’s been great for my development.”

Looking forwards, if Luton were to lose to Sunderland over the two legs of their play-off semi-final, then their season would be officially over as of next Tuesday, while Leeds would still have two matches remaining in their own campaign as they look to preserve their Premier League status during games with West Ham and Spurs.

However, just because Luton’s season is over, that does not mean Drameh can be recalled by the Whites. In most loan contracts, one or both clubs usually have the option to end the deal early and that can obviously happen if it turns out to be mutually agreed by all parties. However, a loan can only be brought to an early end during a transfer window which means Dramah would not be eligible to play for Leeds until next month, when their season will already be over.

