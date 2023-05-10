We are now approaching the final few rounds of Premier League fixtures and the drama at the top and bottom looks set to be going down to the wire.

Leeds United fnd themselves struggling at the wrong end of the table once again and are in desperate need of points when they welcome high-flying Newcastle United to Elland Road this weekend. Meanwhile, there are plenty of transfer news stories and other big headlines happening behind the scenes as the summer window fast approaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been a little over a week since the Whites officially confirmed the departure of director Victor Orta from the club but the Spainaird is said to be ‘on the brink’ of taking up a new role already. Elsewhere, a former Leeds United player reportedly rejected transfer interest from Everton in favour of agreeing a move to another Premier League side this summer. Here are the latest Leeds United headlines on Wednesday, May 10:

Orta ‘on brink’ of landing new job

According to a report from Football Insider, Sevilla have held talks with recently sacked Leeds United transfer guru Victor Orta over becoming their new director of football. It is claimed that the Spaniard has spoken to the La Liga outfit about a return to the club, seven years after leaving them to move to England.

It is claimed that a return to Seville is ‘likely’ for Orta especially due to his ‘close ties’ with the club. However, a deal has not yet been finalised although it is believed that it is close and all parties are increasingly confident of an agreement.

Former Leeds United man ‘rejects’ Everton advances

Everton made a late move to try and sign James Milner but saw their offer rejected by the Leeds native and former United man in favour of Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion, per Football Insider. It is claimed that the Toffees offered Milner ‘a lucrative contract’ to try and persuade him to cross the Merseyside divide when his Liverpool contract expires this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad