Leeds have gone six consecutive games without a win, picking up one point from the last 18 available as the prospect of relegation becomes increasingly apparent. Last Saturday, Allardyce’s men restricted Manchester City to just two goals at the Etihad Stadium and defended valiantly despite a clear deficit in the quality of the two sides as Pep Guardiola’s men came away with all three points.

This weekend, Leeds face another top side in Newcastle United. Eddie Howe’s team have their sights set on a top four spot as the season draws to a close and require just six points from their last four matches to guarantee a spot in Europe’s premium club competition next season.

Debate amongst Leeds fans on social media, on online forums and in the workplace is rife as to who Allardyce should select to face the Magpies at Elland Road on Saturday lunchtime.

Leeds United's English head coach Sam Allardyce speaks with Leeds United's English striker Patrick Bamford (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Some supporters have called for the reintroduction of club record signing Georginio Rutter, who joined Leeds in a deal which could rise to £35 million if all clauses are met. Others have taken the opposite view, deeming the 21-year-old not yet Premier League-ready, dubbing Rutter’s involvement a ‘high-risk’ strategy given the brief period in which Leeds have to change their fortunes.

Here is what Leeds fans have been saying about the Frenchman’s possible involvement in the coming games.

@MattyWaite91: Looked smart for u21s out wide once he found his feet in the game. Sadly we have zero room for chance taking now this season

@PaulMid83655426: No but he should be given 30 minutes in the 2nd half when the opposition defence are tired. He isn’t fit enough to start

Leeds United's Georginio Rutter has struggled for game-time at Elland Road this season (Pic: Danny Lawson/PA)

@robincrowle7: Yes give the lad a chance

Michael Gledhill @uki2484: Unfortunately, we haven't got good enough players to get the ball to him. The lad is a huge talent.

@stuart53374157: Get him Perkins and Joseph Involved.

@MintAndrews: Yes watching last night very impressed with him also Perkins both need to be involved Saturday

Dennis Crook: Don’t think Bamford the man to score the goals we need Rodrigo the man up front I think

Gordon White: To be honest I haven't really seen him play

Mike Newsome: No I'm afraid we have to play our proven striker he has scored the most goals for us and Rodrigo has scored 12 for us and he scored in our last game, must play him

Ian Meek-Myers: Not if he’s not up to it. Hasn’t shown enough for me so far. He might be quality in the Championship.

Simon Jones: No time for a gamble, high risk option. Rodrigo up top for me.