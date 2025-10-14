Leeds United are facing some big decisions over several members of their squad that will enter the final 18 months of their current contracts in the new year.

Six players fall into that category and they include captain Ethan Ampadu, defender Pascal Struijk and forward duo Lukas Nmecha and Joel Piroe. All six could be at risk of being tempted away by cut-price deals as the Whites look to avoid losing them on free transfers when their contracts come to an end.

However, Leeds could also take advantage of a similar situation at other clubs as a number of players are heading into the final 18 months of their deals are also facing major calls over what could lie ahead.

We take a look at 13 possible Leeds United targets that could be available on bargain deals over the next two transfer windows.

Jean-Philippe Mateta - Crystal Palace The striker has enjoyed a remarkable two years that has now led to scoring his first senior international goal for France. Mateta would still be a costly and ambitious transfer target for the Whites but if there was an opportunity to land the Palace striker, it would be one worth pursuing.

Chris Wood - Nottingham Forest A return to Elland Road? Wood has not really hit the ground running this season but he did enjoy the most productive campaign of his career last time out as he helped Forest qualify for Europe.

Shea Charles - Southampton One of the best midfielder in the Championship and a real talent. Charles seems increasingly likely to enjoy a career in the Premier League at some point after impressing for club and country.

Hayden Hackney - Middlesbrough Another highly-rated Championship midfield talent, Hackney is believed to have been the subject of interest from home and abroad in recent months. Middlesbrough are impressing under Rob Edwards this season and Hackney's future may well depend on the success of their bid for promotion into the Premier League.

Frank Anguissa - Napoli A Serie A midfielder and Scudetto winner, Anguissa would also bring power, strength and quality if Leeds were to pursue an admittedly ambitious deal.