Former Leeds United duo branded as 'horrible' by ex Man Utd star

Two former Leeds United midfielders have been discussed by a Manchester United favourite.

Leeds United have been able to call upon the services of some tough tackling midfielders down the years - and two have been identified as ‘hated’ opponents by a former Manchester United and England star.

After breaking through the youth ranks at Old Trafford as part of the ‘Class of 92’, Nicky Butt went on to make over 380 first-team appearances for the Red Devils before moving on to the likes of Newcastle United and Birmingham City before confirming his retirement after helping the Magpies secure promotion back into the Premier League in 2010.

During a career that brought 16 major honours, Butt faced several different Leeds sides as he came up against the likes of Harry Kewell, Mark Viduka and Alan Smith during his time at Old Trafford and St James Park. There were some ferocious midfield battles along the way as Butt, Roy Keane and Paul Scholes thrust themselves into physical contests with a whole host of Whites stars as one of English football’s most heated rivalries added new chapters with every passing season.

Speaking earlier this week, Butt was asked about the players he went head-to-head with during his many battles with the Whites and he admitted he ‘hated’ facing two particular Leeds stars, describing both as ‘horrible’.

The former Man Utd man told ‘The Good, The Bad and The Football’ podcast, “Bowyer, I used to hate him when he played for Leeds. When they’d play against Man United, Leeds. I used to hate him. He was horrible. Same as a Dennis Wise or you know, you hate them, but the nicest lad you’d ever meet off the pitch. David Batty was another one. David Batty was horrible on the pitch but a great lad.”

