Decision taken on Leeds United star facing tight Burnley call after international selection
Leeds United attacker attacker Brenden Aaronson was not called for as the USA took in the first of two October friendlies but a tight Burnley call still awaits.
Attacking midfielder Aaronson has featured in all seven of United’s Premier League games so far this season, starting six of them, and is now away on international duty with Mauricio Pochettino’s USA side.
The USA are taking in two October international friendlies and Aaronson was named on the bench for the home clash against Ecuador in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Very tight turnaround awaits
Pochettino made six substitutions during the contest but decided to keep Aaronson on the bench for a game which ended in a 1-1 draw.
Aaronson, though, still faces a very tight turnaround for United’s return to Premier League action next weekend at Burnley.
The USA’s second October friendly against Australia takes place in the early hours of Wednesday morning in a 2am kick-off.
Leeds play just three days later as they travel to Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon for a 3pm start.